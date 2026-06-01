Two Jewish Federation of St. Louis Leaders Selected for Prestigious National Young Leadership Cabinet

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is proud to announce that Elliott Kleiman and Matt Specter have been selected to join the Jewish Federations of North America National Young Leadership Cabinet, one of the Jewish community’s premier leadership development programs.

Established in 1963, the National Young Leadership Cabinet is a highly selective five-year program that cultivates and empowers emerging Jewish leaders and philanthropists from across North America. Cabinet members are recognized for their commitment to Jewish communal leadership, philanthropy, and service, and are selected through a competitive nomination and application process endorsed by their local Federation.

Elliott Kleiman currently serves on the St. Louis Federation Board of Directors and is Chair of the Israel & Overseas Committee. Matt Specter serves on the St. Louis Federation Professional Society Leadership Advisory Council, and he and his wife, Ashley, are Co-Chairs of the Federation’s Ben-Gurion Society.

“Elliott and Matt exemplify the passion, vision, and dedication for strengthening Jewish life in St. Louis and beyond,” said Danny Cohn, President & CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. “Their selection to Cabinet reflects not only their individual leadership abilities, but also the growing impact of our community leaders on a national stage.”

Throughout the program, Cabinet members participate in leadership retreats, educational experiences, advocacy opportunities, and international missions designed to deepen their understanding of global Jewish needs and strengthen their ability to lead both locally and nationally.

“Jewish Federation has played a meaningful role in my leadership journey and Jewish identity,” said Elliott Kleiman. “Several of my friends and mentors are Cabinet alumni and it’s an honor to follow in their footsteps so that I can continue growing and giving back in any way I can.”

“I am honored to have been selected to join Cabinet and grateful for the opportunity to represent the St. Louis Jewish community at the national level,” said Matt Specter. “I look forward to learning from and collaborating with passionate Jewish leaders from across the country.”

The National Young Leadership Cabinet includes hundreds of members and thousands of alumni who serve in influential leadership roles throughout the Jewish communal world.

Elliott and Matt follow in the footsteps of more than 70 National Young Leadership Cabinet alumni from the St. Louis community.

“Cabinet was a very meaningful and rewarding experience and played a significant role in my Jewish community leadership journey,” said Todd Siwak, Federation Board Chair and Cabinet alum. “Our Federation has benefited from the dedication of so many people over the past 125 years, and thanks to leaders like Elliott and Matt, we will continue to build a vibrant St. Louis Jewish community for generations to come.”