L’Dor V’Dor: A Legacy of Women, Leadership, and Giving

For many years, L’Chaim! has been one of the most beloved traditions in the St. Louis Jewish community—a celebration of friendship, philanthropy, and the extraordinary impact women make when they come together in support of Jewish life.

Leading the way are event Co-Chairs Kristin Friedman and Jennifer Deutsch, who, along with their dedicated planning committee, have poured countless hours into envisioning every detail of this year’s event, challenging Women’s Philanthropy to think bigger, dream bolder, and create an experience unlike any L’Chaim! before it.

While the Ameristar Casino Resort may be a new venue, the heart of the event remains unchanged: bringing women together to strengthen our Jewish community and ensure a vibrant future for generations to come.



For Kristin and Jennifer, that next generation is not an abstract idea. It is deeply personal.

This year, they will experience L’Chaim! alongside their daughters—Riley Deutsch, Becca Friedman, and Sarah Friedman.



“It’s a privilege to plan an event to celebrate our community’s amazing women who lead, give, and inspire,” said Kristin Friedman. “And now our community includes our young adult daughters—Becca, Sarah, and Riley. Seeing how engaged they’ve become in Federation is incredibly meaningful. It’s truly an L’Dor V’Dor moment.”

“Kristin and I have been charged with building on the L’Chaim! experience, while also changing things up a bit,” said Jennifer Deutsch. “We can’t wait to celebrate with and inspire so many amazing women, whether this is their first or 12th time attending.”

In Jewish tradition, we speak of L’Dor V’Dor—from generation to generation. It is our responsibility and privilege to pass down our values, traditions, and commitment to community. For the Deutsch and Friedman families, philanthropy has never been simply about making a gift. It has been about demonstrating what it means to care for one another, to show up for the Jewish community, and to take responsibility for its future.

By watching their mothers lead, volunteer, give, and inspire others to do the same, Riley, Becca, and Sarah have witnessed firsthand the impact one person can make. They have seen that Jewish philanthropy is not simply about sustaining organizations—it is about strengthening lives, building connections, and ensuring that future generations have the same opportunities to celebrate Jewish life and community.

Becca and Riley both serve on the Federation’s Young Professionals Division Advisory Council. Becca teaches at Deutsch Early Childhood Center during the school year, and she and Riley work at Rabbi Mark & Carol Shook Preschool Camp in the summer months. Becca and Sarah (who lives in Phoenix) also take turns attending the Lion of Judah Conference with their mother, Kristin, each year.

“My parents have been involved in Federation for years, and they’ve taught me the importance of getting involved and giving back to my local community,” said Riley Deutsch. “It has been incredibly rewarding to witness our moms work together to make their L’Chaim! visions come to life. Their dedicated efforts have made me so excited for the event.”

“Growing up in the Federation world has shown us the true meaning of L’Dor V’Dor and the importance of passing values from generation to generation,” said Becca and Sarah Friedman. “We have been inviting ourselves to Federation events since we were little. By watching our parents become great community leaders, we understand the importance of getting involved.”

L’Chaim! is a night filled with celebration and fun, but it is also a powerful reminder of what can happen when women come together with purpose. Every conversation, every connection, and every act of generosity contributes to something larger than ourselves.

And for Kristin, Jen, Riley, Becca, and Sarah, it will be a beautiful reminder that the strongest legacies are not simply inherited. They are lived, modeled, and passed forward.

Tickets for L’Chaim! are now on sale. To purchase tickets and view the L’Chaim! Q&A page, please visit https://www.jfedstl.org/lchaim/.