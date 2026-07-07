It’s Our Time to Show Up

At the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, our mission is to build a vibrant, secure, and connected Jewish community. That work does not happen only inside our institutions. It also depends on a healthy democracy, strong civic relationships, and a community that understands the power and responsibility of participation.

Antisemitism continues to increasingly appear in public discourse, on social media, in schools, on campuses, in civic life, and in acts of hate and intimidation. Now, we are seeing it enter our political environment, influencing how some campaigns, candidates, and communities frame the issues before voters across the political spectrum.

We also know that antisemitism is not only a threat to the Jewish community. It is a warning sign for society as a whole, because wherever antisemitism takes root, other forms of hatred and extremism often follow.

Federation is a nonpartisan organization and does not endorse or oppose candidates or political parties, but we believe an informed electorate should carefully consider positions and issues before casting a ballot. This is especially important in primary elections, when turnout is often lower, but the outcomes can shape the leadership, policies, and priorities that affect our community and our region.

We encourage every voting-eligible member of our community to:

Learn about the candidates running for office and where they stand on the issues that matter to you, your family, and the future of our community. Look beyond slogans and campaign labels and consider the substance of each candidate’s public record, statements, affiliations, and policy priorities. For the Jewish community, that includes how candidates understand and respond to antisemitism, whether they uphold democratic norms and pluralism, whether they take hate and extremism seriously, and whether their positions recognize the full dignity, safety, and identity of Jewish people, including our connection to Israel.

Understand the ballot issues and how they may affect our schools, neighborhoods, public safety, social services, communal life, and democratic institutions.

Make a plan to vote. Confirm your registration by July 8, know your polling place, review what identification you may need, and decide when and how you will cast your ballot. This may include requesting an absentee ballot at MOVote.org by July 22.

It’s our time to show up, for our community, for our safety, and for the democratic values that protect us all.