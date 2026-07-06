Riding the Waves of Resilience: Surfing Therapy Supports Teens in Northern Israel

For teens in northern Israel, resilience is not a symbolic idea. It is something they have had to practice every day, overcoming the effects of sirens, evacuations, uncertainty, and the emotional weight of war. For a group of students from ORT Shlomi, healing came in an unexpected place: on a surfboard, in the water, learning to steady themselves against the waves.

The Hagal Sheli Surfing Therapy Program, which has been supported through the Federation’s Israel Emergency Fund, was far more than an activity. It became a pathway to healing and emotional stability during an especially difficult time.

Set against the backdrop of continued uncertainty, the surfing therapy model offered something especially powerful. Rather than relying on traditional clinical settings, it met teens where they are—on the water—helping them process stress, rebuild confidence, and reconnect with a sense of stability and control.

“What makes this initiative so meaningful is that it reaches teens who might never otherwise seek traditional support,” said Karen Sher, Jewish Federation of St. Louis Chief Impact Officer. “Surfing therapy opens a different door, one that allows them to build resilience, confidence, and emotional strength in a way that feels natural, accessible, and empowering.”

This initiative stands as a reminder of the difference that Federation-supported programs are making in Israel: meeting real needs, in real time, with creativity, care, and compassion.

“Thanks to the guidance of Federation’s Israel & Overseas Committee, Israel Emergency Fund dollars were allocated where they would have the most impact,” said Sher. “Seeing them complete this journey is a powerful reminder of why our work matters.”