St. Louis Shinshinim Inspire the Next Generation at Jewish Summer Camps

For many children, Jewish summer camp is more than a place to spend the summer. It is where friendships deepen, Jewish identity comes alive, and memories are created that can shape a lifetime. This summer, our four St. Louis Shinshinim are helping bring that experience to life for campers across the Midwest.

Serving as counselors, educators, and role models, our Shinshinim are sharing the vibrancy of Israeli culture while building meaningful relationships with hundreds of campers, strengthening their connection to Israel, to Jewish community, and to one another.

A Shinshin is an 18-year-old Israeli emissary who has graduated from high school and chosen to defer their required service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for one year to volunteer in Jewish communities around the world. Through creative programming, meaningful conversations, and everyday interactions, Shinshinim help people of all ages develop a deeper understanding of Israel while creating lasting personal connections.

Throughout the year, the Shinshinim engage with various schools, synagogues, youth groups, and community organizations across St. Louis. During the summer, they bring their energy, enthusiasm, and firsthand experiences to Jewish camps, where they help campers strengthen their connection to Judaism, Israel, and one another.

“Anyone who has spent time with our Shinshinim during their year in St. Louis knows they are incredibly engaging, dynamic young adults,” said Danny Cohn, President & CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. “When they join camps each summer, they bring the same spirit and love of Israeli culture directly to campers.”

Whether leading activities, teaching Hebrew songs, sharing Israeli traditions, or simply talking with campers about daily life in Israel, each Shinshin helps create an immersive experience that extends far beyond the camp season.

“The greatest impact of the Shinshinim isn’t found in a single activity or lesson; it’s found in the relationships they build,” said Cynthia Wachtel, Federation Israel Emissary Initiative Manager. “When campers spend an entire summer laughing, learning, and growing alongside young Israelis, Israel becomes deeply personal. Those friendships help foster pride in Jewish identity, create lifelong connections to Israel, and remind our campers that they are part of one global Jewish family.”

The St. Louis Shinshinim Program is a partnership between the Jewish Federation of St. Louis and the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI), with support from the Lubin-Green Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.

To learn more about the Shinshinim Program and other initiatives of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, visit https://www.jfedstl.org/programs/stl-shinshinim/. Your support helps make transformative experiences like Jewish summer camp and the Shinshinim program possible, ensuring future generations continue to build meaningful connections to Israel, Judaism, and one another.