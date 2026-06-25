The Future of Jewish St. Louis Starts Here:  Developing the Next Generation of Jewish Community Leaders  

About Millstone Fellows

Now entering its 10th cohort, Millstone Fellows has helped emerging and established leaders strengthen their leadership skills, expand their networks, and increase their impact throughout the St. Louis Jewish community. Through interactive sessions with expert facilitators, participants engage in meaningful conversations, explore diverse perspectives in Jewish life, and gain practical tools to lead with confidence and purpose.

“What I appreciated most about being part of the Millstone Fellows was having the opportunity to expand my network among my Jewish peers, who all came from a wide variety of professional backgrounds,” said Jessica Mirowitz, Covenant Place Executive Board Member. “Everyone brought their own unique perspectives to the table, but we all shared the same commonality of wanting to connect, engage, and grow our leadership skills. The conversations were always energizing and the connections made were so valuable.”

Participation is limited to 18 individuals, creating an intimate and collaborative learning experience.

About Levy Fellows

Established in 2022, Levy Fellows brings together board members of Jewish organizations, congregations, and agencies from throughout the region to enhance their leadership skills and improve board effectiveness. By investing in board leadership development, the program helps ensure that Jewish organizations remain strong, innovative, and well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the community.

The program is facilitated by Leslie Peters, MBA, of Elements Partnership, a nationally respected leadership and organizational development consultant with more than 25 years of experience working with nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

“I have participated in many seminars and trainings—Leslie Peters is the best facilitator I have ever seen,” said Jon Baris, representing Congregation B’nai Amoona Board of Trustees and now their Second Vice President. “The Levy Fellows program really focused on training for board leaders, which I felt I could take back to use on the boards and organizations I serve with.”

Millstone Fellows and Levy Fellows are made possible through the generous support of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, Mont and Karen Levy, the Lubin-Green Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, and dedicated supporters committed to developing Jewish community leadership.

For more information about Federation Leadership Initiatives, please visit jfedstl.org/leadership-initiatives/. Questions may be directed to Marci Mayer Eisen, Director of Leadership Initiatives, at MEisen@JFedStL.org or 314-442-3810.