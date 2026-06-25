The Future of Jewish St. Louis Starts Here:  Developing the Next Generation of Jewish Community Leaders  

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is now accepting applications and nominations for its two premier leadership programs Millstone Fellows and Levy Fellows
The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is now accepting applications and nominations for two of its premier leadership development programs: Millstone Fellows and Levy Fellows. Together, these initiatives help cultivate strong, engaged leaders who will shape the future of the St. Louis Jewish community.
As the Federation celebrates its 125th Anniversary, both programs continue to play a vital role in developing volunteer and communal leadership across the region. Through immersive learning experiences, practical leadership training, and meaningful relationship-building opportunities, participants gain the skills, knowledge, and connections needed to make a lasting impact.
“A strong and vibrant Jewish community depends on leaders who can build relationships, inspire others, and navigate an increasingly complex world,” said Danny Cohn, President and CEO, Jewish Federation of St. Louis. “The Millstone and Levy Fellowships are among the most important investments we make in our community’s future because they equip emerging and established leaders with the skills, knowledge, and connections they need to make a lasting impact.”
MILLSTONE FELLOWS:
Who should participate?
Members of our community ages 30-50 who are interested in deepening their involvement in Jewish communal life through leadership opportunities
How to apply:
Those interested can complete an application at www.jfedstl.org/millstone
Deadline for application:
September 1, 2026
Program structure:
Opening reception + eight monthly sessions; six weeknights and two Sundays
Cost for participants:
$299
LEVY FELLOWS:
Who should participate?
Current Board members at Jewish organizations interested in enhancing leadership skills, organizational effectiveness, and community connections
How to apply:
Nomination by an organization’s CEO/executive, senior Rabbi, or Board president at www.jfedstl.org/levy
Deadline for application:
September 10, 2026
Program structure:
One Sunday session and one weeknight session + recognition reception
Cost for participants:
No fee
About Millstone Fellows
Now entering its 10th cohort, Millstone Fellows has helped emerging and established leaders strengthen their leadership skills, expand their networks, and increase their impact throughout the St. Louis Jewish community. Through interactive sessions with expert facilitators, participants engage in meaningful conversations, explore diverse perspectives in Jewish life, and gain practical tools to lead with confidence and purpose.
“What I appreciated most about being part of the Millstone Fellows was having the opportunity to expand my network among my Jewish peers, who all came from a wide variety of professional backgrounds,” said Jessica Mirowitz, Covenant Place Executive Board Member. “Everyone brought their own unique perspectives to the table, but we all shared the same commonality of wanting to connect, engage, and grow our leadership skills. The conversations were always energizing and the connections made were so valuable.”
Participation is limited to 18 individuals, creating an intimate and collaborative learning experience.
About Levy Fellows
Established in 2022, Levy Fellows brings together board members of Jewish organizations, congregations, and agencies from throughout the region to enhance their leadership skills and improve board effectiveness. By investing in board leadership development, the program helps ensure that Jewish organizations remain strong, innovative, and well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the community.
The program is facilitated by Leslie Peters, MBA, of Elements Partnership, a nationally respected leadership and organizational development consultant with more than 25 years of experience working with nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
“I have participated in many seminars and trainings—Leslie Peters is the best facilitator I have ever seen,” said Jon Baris, representing Congregation B’nai Amoona Board of Trustees and now their Second Vice President. “The Levy Fellows program really focused on training for board leaders, which I felt I could take back to use on the boards and organizations I serve with.”
Millstone Fellows and Levy Fellows are made possible through the generous support of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, Mont and Karen Levy, the Lubin-Green Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, and dedicated supporters committed to developing Jewish community leadership.
For more information about Federation Leadership Initiatives, please visit jfedstl.org/leadership-initiatives/. Questions may be directed to Marci Mayer Eisen, Director of Leadership Initiatives, at MEisen@JFedStL.org or 314-442-3810.