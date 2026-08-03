One Professional Society. More Opportunities to Connect.

For more than a decade, Jewish Federation of St. Louis’ Professional Society has connected Jewish professionals through industry-specific groups. Those communities fostered meaningful relationships, professional growth, and a shared commitment to strengthening our Jewish community.

Today, we’re excited to begin a new chapter.

Professional Society is now open to Jewish professionals from every industry and every stage of their career. By bringing our donors together as one Professional Society, we’re creating more opportunities to build relationships across professions, exchange ideas, expand networks, and strengthen connections within the Jewish community.

While our structure is evolving, our mission remains the same: to connect Jewish professionals who are passionate about community, leadership, philanthropy, and making a difference in St. Louis.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, attorney, educator, healthcare professional, nonprofit leader, financial advisor, marketer, engineer, or work in another field entirely, Professional Society is a place for you.

Celebrate this exciting new chapter with us at Cocktails & Conversations on Thursday, September 3, featuring Donn Rubin, Founding President and CEO of BioSTL.

A nationally recognized leader in innovation and economic development, Rubin has spent more than two decades helping transform St. Louis into a global bioscience hub through collaboration, entrepreneurship, and visionary leadership. His conversation will offer valuable insights into innovation, leadership, and the future of our region.

This evening will also provide an opportunity to connect with fellow Jewish professionals from across the St. Louis community as we launch a more inclusive Professional Society together.

We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate this exciting new beginning and discover the opportunities that lie ahead.

To learn more about Professional Society and register for Cocktails & Conversation, please click here.