Limited Space Remains for Jewish Federation’s 125th Anniversary L’Dor V’Dor Israel Experience 

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis is inviting families, couples, and individuals to be part of a once-in-a-generation experience as they celebrate their 125th Anniversary with L’Dor V’Dor: Exploring Israel Together. Interested travelers are encouraged to register as soon as possible due to limited space remaining.

Taking place December 23, 2026, through January 3, 2027, the special anniversary journey will bring together grandparents, parents, children and grandchildren to experience Israel through the lens of family, heritage and community. Named L’Dor V’Dor, the Hebrew phrase meaning “from generation to generation,” the trip reflects the Federation’s enduring commitment to strengthening Jewish life by connecting one generation to the next.

Co-Chaired by Federation Board Member, Ryan Holtzman, and his wife Lori, this milestone experience celebrates 125 years of our vibrant Jewish community, while bringing participants together to create meaningful experience in Israel. The memories forged on this trip will strengthen local connections and become part of families’ stories for generations to come.

“L’Dor V’Dor is the kind of experience families will talk about for the rest of their lives,” said Ryan Holtzman, Trip Co-Chair and Federation Board Member. “There is something incredibly powerful about standing together in Israel, walking the same streets, celebrating Shabbat, meeting the people whose lives our community has touched, and seeing history come alive through your children’s eyes. As we celebrate Federation’s 125th Anniversary, we hope families will seize this rare opportunity to experience Israel together and create memories that will become part of their family’s story for generations.”

Through the generous support of the Lubin-Green Foundation, a supporting foundation of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, local participants will receive a $1,100 subsidy per traveler, bringing trip costs to $2,995, helping make this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary experience more accessible for everyone.

Presented in partnership with Central Reform Congregation, Congregation B’nai Amoona, Congregation Shaare Emeth, Congregation Temple Israel, Kol Rinah and United Hebrew Congregation, the journey offers a unique blend of meaningful experiences for every generation. Participants will celebrate Shabbat in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, explore Israel’s rich history and vibrant culture, visit the Jewish Federation’s Partnership2Gether communities of Yokneam and Megiddo, and meet the people whose lives have been strengthened through the generosity of the St. Louis Jewish community.

The experience is designed for families with children ages 10 and older, couples, and individuals. The programming that is planned allows for each generation to learn, explore, and celebrate together.

The itinerary also includes a visit to the Gaza Envelope communities, where participants will hear firsthand stories of resilience, recovery, and hope following the October 7 attacks. Planned with the whole family in mind, attendees will enjoy engaging programming, designed to inspire meaningful conversations and create lasting memories together.

“This is far more than a trip to Israel—it’s a once-in-a-generation experience that brings our community’s 125-year legacy to life,” said Danny Cohn, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. “Participants won’t just visit Israel; they’ll see the extraordinary impact the St. Louis Jewish community has made, meet the people behind those stories, and experience moments that simply can’t be recreated anywhere else. We hope families will be part of this milestone journey and celebrate our anniversary in the most meaningful way possible—together, in Israel.”

With registration nearing capacity, community members interested in participating are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible.

For additional information, including the complete itinerary and registration details, visit jfedstl.org/IsraelTrip2026.