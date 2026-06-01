Meet Your 2026 Annual Campaign Co-Chairs: Patty Bloom & Abby Goldstein

When the Jewish Federation of St. Louis announced Patty Bloom and Abby Goldstein as Co-Chairs of the 2026 Annual Campaign, it brought together two leaders whose paths to this role were very different.

For Abby, the journey was shaped by national leadership experiences and a growing understanding of the Federation’s global impact. For Patty, it was a return to an organization that helped launch her own Jewish leadership journey decades ago.

Yet both arrived at the same conclusion: investing in Jewish community matters.

“Chairing the Annual Campaign feels like an incredible way to give back to my St. Louis Jewish community,” Abby said.

Patty describes the opportunity differently, but with the same sense of purpose.

“When I retired from Mirowitz in 2024, returning to Federation leadership felt like coming home,” she said. “I feel my entire Jewish journey led to this moment.”

Different Paths, Shared Purpose

Abby’s path began through national Federation leadership. She spent six years on the Jewish Federations of North America’s National Young Leadership Cabinet, where she developed a deeper understanding of how Federation dollars support Jewish communities around the world.

“During my time in Cabinet, I learned how to define my ‘why’ and communicate the importance of Federation’s work,” she said. “That experience gave me the confidence to tell the Federation story within my own community.”

Patty’s introduction came much earlier through Young Professional Division.

“In my twenties, the community invested in me and my peers through leadership programs, mentors, and opportunities to attend national conferences,” she said. “Those experiences introduced me to the power of collective philanthropy.”

Over the years, that commitment evolved into a career at Mirowitz Jewish Community School, where she spent more than two decades helping families make meaningful Jewish choices for their children.

“Being a Jewish leader wasn’t just about volunteer service,” Patty said. “It was also about making intentional Jewish choices for my own family.”

Why Federation?

Ask either woman what makes Federation unique, and both arrive at a similar answer: no other organization has the same ability to strengthen Jewish life across so many dimensions.

Abby points to Federation’s broad impact.

“I care deeply about caring for those in need, building vibrant Jewish communities, strengthening our connection to Israel, and ensuring our community is safe and secure,” she said. “A gift to Federation allows me to support all of those priorities through one investment.”

Patty often explains Federation through the language of investing.

“You can invest in individual stocks you believe in, or you can invest in a managed fund,” she said. “Jewish Federation is our community’s managed fund. Individual organizations are the stocks. Both matter.”

For Patty, Federation’s strength lies in its ability to transform individual generosity into collective impact.

“Together, we strengthen our community, amplify our voice, help Jews in need wherever they may be, and ensure Jewish life continues to thrive despite extraordinary challenges.”

A Moment of Opportunity

Both Co-Chairs believe the coming year presents a tremendous opportunity for Jewish St. Louis.

Abby sees momentum building through programs that are connecting more people to Jewish life and Federation.

“Programs like Atid and YPD are bringing new faces into our community,” she said. “At the same time, missions to Israel, Paris, and other destinations are helping people reconnect with why this work matters.”

Patty sees another opportunity—one rooted in awareness.

“Only about 20 percent of Jewish households in St. Louis support the Federation Campaign,” she said. “Not because they don’t care, but often because they’ve never been asked or because Federation can be difficult to understand.”

She believes the solution is simple.

“We need to tell our story more clearly and more personally so people understand that the social services, security, leadership development, education, and vibrant Jewish life we all value exist because of our collective philanthropy.”

Why Participation Matters

For both women, participation in the Annual Campaign is about much more than dollars raised.

“A gift to Federation is an investment in our community,” Abby said. “There isn’t a single Jew in St. Louis who isn’t touched by Federation in some way.”

She points to everything from PJ Library and the Shinshinim to social services and security as examples of the Federation’s reach.

Patty agrees.

“We are all beneficiaries of the Federation Campaign,” she said. “Some of us have received direct services. Others attended Jewish camps, participated in Birthright, read PJ Library books, or benefit from the infrastructure that holds the Jewish community together.”

Since we are all beneficiaries, Patty feels that our collective participation in the campaign matters.

“If every household that doesn’t currently support the Campaign gave just $10 a month, we could invest an additional $3 million in our community.”

The Impact That Stays With Them

When asked which areas of Federation’s work are closest to their hearts, both women immediately turn to personal stories.

For Abby, it is caring for older adults.

On a mission to Ukraine, she met elderly Jews whose daily visits to a JDC Hesed Center provided not only essential support, but also human connection.

Closer to home, she remembers delivering groceries through Jewish Family Services to homebound seniors.

“Sometimes what mattered most wasn’t the groceries,” she said. “It was the weekly visit from a familiar face.”

Patty answered with “all of them” when asked which impact area is closest to her heart.

“I’ll always have a soft spot for Jewish day schools and overnight camps,” she said. “If I could have it my way, every Jewish child would have access to experiences that fill their lives with Jewish joy, knowledge, pride, and confidence.”

She appreciates that a single Federation gift supports both urgent needs and long-term investments.

“Some work feels dramatic and immediate,” she said. “Other work seems less visible. But all of it helps build a community that is vibrant, resilient, and prepared for the future.”

Looking Ahead

Perhaps the strongest connection between Abby and Patty is their belief in the next generation of Jewish leaders.

Abby has seen firsthand how Jewish camps and leadership programs strengthen communities around the world, from Missouri to Greece, Ukraine, Argentina, Azerbaijan, and beyond.

Patty sees that same promise in St. Louis.

“I look around board room tables throughout the St. Louis Jewish community today and see so many people who got their start through YPD,” she said. “Programs like the Webber-Jacobs Fellowship are helping emerging leaders shape their own understanding of responsibility, philanthropy, and Jewish peoplehood.”

One day, she notes, those young leaders will be making decisions on behalf of the Jewish community.

“The more we invest in them now,” Patty said, “the stronger our Jewish future will be.”

For Abby and Patty, that future is exactly what the Annual Campaign is all about: ensuring that Jewish life remains strong, connected, caring, and vibrant for generations to come.