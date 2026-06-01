Lion of Judah: Aspire to lead. Inspire through giving.

The Jewish Federation of St. Louis hosted its annual Lion of Judah Donor Appreciation Event on May 6, 2026, bringing together a remarkable group of women whose generosity, leadership, and commitment to Jewish life continue to shape the future of our community.

Lion of Judah, the Federation’s cherished Women’s Philanthropy Giving Society, recognizes women who give $5,000 or more annually to the Federation’s Annual Campaign. These donors are part of a powerful international network of more than 18,000 Jewish women who are leading the way in philanthropy and helping ensure a strong, vibrant future for Jewish communities around the world.

The evening celebrated not only the generosity of Lion of Judah donors, but also the collective impact they make possible. Through their philanthropic investments, Lion of Judah women help support critical community needs, strengthen Jewish engagement, enhance security, care for vulnerable populations, and build a thriving Jewish future for generations to come.

Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to connect with fellow donors, share experiences, and celebrate a shared commitment to strengthening Jewish life. The gathering reflected the unique power of Women’s Philanthropy: bringing together women who lead through action and understand that their giving creates meaningful and lasting change.

Event Co-Chairs Alyson Garland, Jen Kaslow, and Rochelle Weiss welcomed guests and recognized the extraordinary community of women gathered in the room. They highlighted the leadership, vision, and generosity that define the Lion of Judah experience and inspire others to deepen their philanthropic involvement.

Weiss also spoke about the Lion of Judah Endowment program, encouraging attendees to think beyond the present moment and consider the legacy they hope to leave. Through endowment giving, Lion of Judah women are helping ensure that future generations will benefit from the same strong and connected Jewish community they value today.

Annual Campaign Co-Chairs Patty Bloom and Abby Goldstein honored and welcomed new Lions of Judah, recognizing women who have chosen to make a significant commitment to the Jewish community through their Federation support. Their remarks underscored the importance of joining a circle of philanthropists dedicated to sustaining Jewish life locally, in Israel, and around the world.

A highlight of the evening was a conversation with celebrated jewelry designer Freida Rothman, who shared her personal journey as an entrepreneur, creative leader, and philanthropist. Her reflections on purpose, resilience, and building something meaningful resonated with attendees and reinforced the idea that leadership and philanthropy are powerful tools for creating positive change.

Amy Lampart, Women’s Philanthropy Board Chair, expressed gratitude for the women whose generosity and dedication make the Federation’s work possible. More than an appreciation event, the evening served as a powerful reminder that Lion of Judah women are helping write the next chapter of Jewish life in St. Louis. Through their leadership, vision, and philanthropy, they are investing not only in today’s needs but in the strength and vitality of the community for generations to come.