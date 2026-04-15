Jewish Federation of St. Louis Names Amy Bornstein as Chief Development Officer

Experienced philanthropic leader to guide next chapter of donor engagement and growth

St. Louis, MO – April 15, 2026 – The Jewish Federation of St. Louis today announced that Amy

Bornstein has been appointed as its next Chief Development Officer (CDO), following an extensive national search that attracted more than 125 candidates.

Bornstein, a respected leader within the Federation and the broader Jewish community, currently serves as Senior Director of Transformational Giving. In this role, she has led innovative approaches to donor engagement, cultivated the next generation of philanthropists, and helped drive significant growth in both annual and legacy giving.

“Amy brings a strategic mindset, cares deeply about relationships, and has a true commitment to our mission,” said Danny Cohn, President & CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. “She understands our community, has earned the trust of our donors, and has consistently demonstrated the ability to translate vision into meaningful impact.”

As Senior Director of Transformational Giving, Bornstein has directly managed connections with more than 200 major donors and played a significant role in the success of Federation’s 2025 Annual Campaign, which raised $10.55 million, the most since 2009. She also launched innovative initiatives such as the Atid philanthropic accelerator and developed customized family giving strategies that have resulted in significant new investments, including multi-million-dollar endowments.

The national search process was led by a committee of lay and professional leaders, culminating in a highly competitive group of finalists.

“This was a thorough and thoughtful process, and we were fortunate to engage an exceptional pool of candidates from across the country,” said Todd Siwak, Board Chair, Jewish Federation of St. Louis. “Amy distinguished herself with a clear, strategic vision for building a high-performing development team and a rich understanding of what it takes to inspire philanthropy at every level. We are thrilled to see her step into this role.”

Bornstein is a graduate of the Jewish Federations of North America Executive Accelerator Program, an invite-only leadership initiative preparing emerging professionals for senior roles within the Federation system. She has spent more than a decade working in the Jewish community, including previous roles at the Federation and the St. Louis Jewish Community Center.

Before transitioning to the nonprofit sector, Bornstein worked at Build-A-Bear Workshop, where she managed public relations efforts, including corporate events, product launches, and media outreach. She also currently serves on the National Board of Governors for the Human Rights Campaign.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in business and economics from Lehigh University, with a major in marketing and minors in communications and psychology.

“I am deeply honored and very excited to step into this role at such an important time for our community,” said Bornstein. “Federation has an incredible foundation of generosity and leadership, and as we celebrate our 125th Anniversary, I am eager to infuse philanthropy into all we do to help shape the future of Jewish St. Louis.”

In conjunction with Bornstein’s appointment, the Federation is strengthening its development team by recruiting new Donor Officers, an Associate Vice President of Campaign, and an Associate Vice President of Planned Giving. This enhanced structure is designed to support continued growth and advance the organization’s strategic priorities.