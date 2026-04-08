Jewish Federation of St. Louis Welcomes Missouri Senate Passage of HB 2061

Bipartisan legislation provides tools to address antisemitism in school environments while safeguarding free speech

St. Louis, MO – April 8, 2026 – The Jewish Federation of St. Louis today commends the Missouri Senate’s passage of HB 2061 by a 30-0 vote, a significant and bipartisan step forward in addressing antisemitism in classrooms and campuses across the state.

HB 2061 provides important guidance for identifying antisemitism, equipping institutions with a stronger framework to investigate incidents while maintaining essential protections for free expression.

Sponsored in the Missouri House by Representative George Hruza and in the Senate by Senator Curtis Trent, the bill was strengthened through the engagement of legislators across the aisle, including Senators Stephen Webber and Tracy McCreery, who played key roles in refining the final language.

“This bill reflects what is possible when leaders come together with a shared purpose,” said Danny Cohn, President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. “We appreciate the many people and organizations that advocated for or offered other considerations on this bill. Diverse dialogue helped refine the legislation and reflects the kind of principled, good faith debate that our community values.”

The bill’s balanced approach delivers practical guidance for identifying antisemitism without limiting constitutionally protected expression. This was made possible through a legislative process grounded in partnership, listening, and a shared commitment to acting in the best interests of all students, faculty, and staff across our education institutions.

“We are grateful to the bill’s sponsors, Senator Trent and Representative Hruza, and to legislative leaders, like Senators McCreery and Webber, who worked collaboratively to ensure the final result is both effective and thoughtful,” said Todd Siwak, Board Chair, Jewish Federation of St. Louis. “At a time of rising antisemitism nationwide, this legislation reinforces Missouri’s commitment to ensuring that Jewish communities, and all communities, can live, learn, and gather safely.”

The bill requires one more vote in the Missouri House and will then be sent to desk of Governor Mike Kehoe, a longtime supporter of the Jewish community.

“Passing this legislation is a significant milestone, but it is only one step,” said Cohn. “We look forward to continued collaboration with state leaders, school administrators, and community partners to support effective and respectful implementation of HB 2061, which will create a safer environment amidst the very real threat of antisemitism.”