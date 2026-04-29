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Celebrating 125 Years

It’s Our Time

To Lead. To Unite. To Inspire. To Shape What Comes Next.
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Experience the Journey

For 125 years, this is what the Federation made possible.

A Legacy of Action

For generations, the Federation has brought our community together—to care for one another, to respond in moments of crisis, and to build a strong Jewish future.

This is more than history.

It’s people. It’s impact. It’s community.

Early 1900s

The Beginning of What We Still Do Today

The Jewish Charitable and Educational Union was founded on December 11, 1901 to unite a growing community around a shared responsibility: to care for one another.

One of its constituent members was the Jewish Alliance. The newly formed organization was housed in a building on Ninth and Carr Streets. Although named after the Union, the building, as well as the entire range of social and educational services it housed, was commonly referred to as simply the Jewish Alliance, also popularly known as the Federation of Jewish Charities. (source)

The Federation’s Early Efforts:

Supporting families in crisis, providing healthcare access, caring for children and orphans, and helping new immigrants build lives in St. Louis.

Moses Fraley

First Board President, 1901-1906.

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1876 solicitation by United Hebrew Relief Association
Moses Fraley
Jewish Hospital of St. Louis dedication ceremony, 1902
1904 World’s Fair Jerusalem Exhibition
Patients and staff at the Jewish Hospital of St. Louis, c. 1910
Moses Fraley

This is what it looks like when a community shows up for each other.

They didn’t just build programs—they built a future.

1910s-1930s

Building a System of Care

In 1915, the name was officially changed to the Federation of Jewish Charities of St. Louis. Original members included the United Jewish Charities of St. Louis, Hebrew Free and Industrial School, the Home for the Aged and Infirm Israelites, the Jewish Alliance, Jewish Hospital, National Jewish Hospital for Consumptives in Denver, and the B’nai B’rith Jewish Orphans Home in Cleveland. This organization subsidized Associated Hebrew Schools, the Gertrude Home for Boys, the Home for Incurables, and the Jewish Community Center.

“Together, we can do more than any one of us alone.”

 

Becoming the Federation of Jewish Charities marked a turning point—creating a coordinated, strategic approach to fundraising and community support.

1916

Aaron Fuller began fund drive for Jewish Hospital.

1923

Name changes to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis

1933

Blanche Renard

The first woman Executive Director—an early and powerful example of women shaping the future of the Federation.

“Leadership grows stronger when more voices are at the table.”

1940s

Showing Up in a Moment of Crisis

As Jews in Europe faced unimaginable danger, the Federation mobilized locally—supporting refugees with housing, employment, and care.

1947

Launch of the St. Louis Light (now St. Louis Jewish Light an independent nonprofit)

1948

Founding of the Women’s Division (now Women’s Philanthropy)

1950s-1960s

Building a Thriving Community

Federation expands its reach across St. Louis

  • 1950-1953 – I.E. Goldstein consolidates hospitals to create Jewish Hospital Medical Center
  • 1959 – Jewish Community Centers Association (JCCA) breaks ground for county branch
  • 1962 – Milton Frank, Board President, establishes the Jewish Family & Children’s Service
  • 1963 – Millstone Campus opens, a new home for JCCA

“Leadership reflects the strength and diversity of our community.”

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1955 Women’s Division fundraising event featuring Eleanor Roosevelt (Mrs. Morris Shenker, Mrs. Harry Kessler, & Mrs. Wallace Kolbrener)
1961 May 28 JCCA
Students at Hillel House at Evening Meal, ca. 1967

1970s

Standing for Freedom

St. Louis joins the global movement for Soviet Jewry.

Federation leads local efforts through:

  • Advocacy and public rallies
  • “Adopt-a-Family” partnerships
  • Resettlement support for arriving families
  • Engagement with policymakers

“Our community’s voice reached far beyond St. Louis.”

1971-1973

Louis I. Zorensky, Board President, establishes Covenant House

1980s-1990s

Strengthening and Leading

Federation expands its role in long-term planning, leadership development, and community investment.

1981

Jewish Federation Kopolow Building opens, current location

1985-1986

Israel Goldberg creates Operation Moses and absorption of Ethiopian Jews

1989-1990s

Passage to Freedom and Operation Exodus for Soviet and Ethiopian Jewish resettlement
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1985 – Older Adult Community Action Program
1987 sendoff at Lambert Airport
1989 Passage to Freedom Campaign
1989 Passage to Freedom emergency funds
1990 Operation Exodus St. Louis
1991 May 36 hour airlift-Ethiopian Jews to Israel; Operation Solomon
1993 – Israel Independence Day

1995

Federation joins Partnership2Gether a program through JAFI supporting the communities of Yokneam and Megiddo in Israel

1995

Holocaust Museum and Learning Center opens

1997-1999

Nancy Siwak serves as first female Board President, a milestone in leadership

I think one reason I was so proud to be president, representing woman, is that women pass it on to their children, from their parents to their children, to their grandchildren, hopefully to their great-grandchildren, what it is to be Jewish, what it is to represent our people.

Nancy Siwak

2000s

A Home for Community

12 Millstone Campus Drive becomes Federation’s central hub—bringing organizations, leadership, and community together.

A shared space for a shared future.

2010s

Meeting a Changing World

Federation expands its impact through key initiatives:

  • Community Security Program
    Protecting Jewish institutions with professional security, training, and coordination
  • PJ Library & Family Engagement
    Connecting young families to Jewish life through books and programming
  • Israel Partnerships
    Strengthening bonds between St. Louis and Israel
  • Leadership Development
    Preparing the next generation of community leaders

We as a people must endure, and that just doesn’t happen without the efforts of all of us.

Harvey Wallace

2020-2022

Investing in What Comes Next

Expanded investments in:

  • Mental health
  • Food insecurity
  • Economic stability

2022

Opening of the newly renovated and now independent St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum

October 7, 2023

A Defining Moment

When Israel was attacked by Hamas, the St. Louis Jewish community responded immediately.

Thousands gathered in mourning and solidarity for Israel

Millions of dollars were raised locally—supporting emergency relief, families, and recovery in Israel.

“In the moments that matter most, this community shows up.”

Today

I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of the many lay and professional leaders that have built and sustained this organization as we celebrate 125 years.

Todd Siwak

It’s Our Time

For 125 years, the Jewish Federation of St. Louis has been the uniting strength of our community. Now we must leave our mark. Strengthening, protecting, and uplifting Jewish life for the generations who will follow.

This is our moment.

This is our time to shape what comes next.

1. Introduction2. The Early Days3. 1940s4. 1950s-1960s5. 1970s6. 1980s-1990s7. 2000s8. 2010s9. 2020-202210. 202311. Today
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