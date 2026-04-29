Celebrating 125 Years
It’s Our Time
For 125 years, this is what the Federation made possible.
A Legacy of Action
For generations, the Federation has brought our community together—to care for one another, to respond in moments of crisis, and to build a strong Jewish future.
This is more than history.
It’s people. It’s impact. It’s community.
Early 1900s
The Beginning of What We Still Do Today
The Jewish Charitable and Educational Union was founded on December 11, 1901 to unite a growing community around a shared responsibility: to care for one another.
One of its constituent members was the Jewish Alliance. The newly formed organization was housed in a building on Ninth and Carr Streets. Although named after the Union, the building, as well as the entire range of social and educational services it housed, was commonly referred to as simply the Jewish Alliance, also popularly known as the Federation of Jewish Charities. (source)
Supporting families in crisis, providing healthcare access, caring for children and orphans, and helping new immigrants build lives in St. Louis.
First Board President, 1901-1906.
This is what it looks like when a community shows up for each other.
They didn’t just build programs—they built a future.
1910s-1930s
Building a System of Care
In 1915, the name was officially changed to the Federation of Jewish Charities of St. Louis. Original members included the United Jewish Charities of St. Louis, Hebrew Free and Industrial School, the Home for the Aged and Infirm Israelites, the Jewish Alliance, Jewish Hospital, National Jewish Hospital for Consumptives in Denver, and the B’nai B’rith Jewish Orphans Home in Cleveland. This organization subsidized Associated Hebrew Schools, the Gertrude Home for Boys, the Home for Incurables, and the Jewish Community Center.
“Together, we can do more than any one of us alone.”
1916
1923
1933
The first woman Executive Director—an early and powerful example of women shaping the future of the Federation.
“Leadership grows stronger when more voices are at the table.”
1940s
Showing Up in a Moment of Crisis
As Jews in Europe faced unimaginable danger, the Federation mobilized locally—supporting refugees with housing, employment, and care.
1947
1948
1950s-1960s
Building a Thriving Community
Federation expands its reach across St. Louis
- 1950-1953 – I.E. Goldstein consolidates hospitals to create Jewish Hospital Medical Center
- 1959 – Jewish Community Centers Association (JCCA) breaks ground for county branch
- 1962 – Milton Frank, Board President, establishes the Jewish Family & Children’s Service
- 1963 – Millstone Campus opens, a new home for JCCA
“Leadership reflects the strength and diversity of our community.”
1970s
Standing for Freedom
St. Louis joins the global movement for Soviet Jewry.
Federation leads local efforts through:
- Advocacy and public rallies
- “Adopt-a-Family” partnerships
- Resettlement support for arriving families
- Engagement with policymakers
“Our community’s voice reached far beyond St. Louis.”
Louis I. Zorensky, Board President, establishes Covenant House
1980s-1990s
Strengthening and Leading
Federation expands its role in long-term planning, leadership development, and community investment.
1981
1985-1986
1989-1990s
1995
1995
1997-1999
I think one reason I was so proud to be president, representing woman, is that women pass it on to their children, from their parents to their children, to their grandchildren, hopefully to their great-grandchildren, what it is to be Jewish, what it is to represent our people.
Nancy Siwak
2000s
A Home for Community
12 Millstone Campus Drive becomes Federation’s central hub—bringing organizations, leadership, and community together.
A shared space for a shared future.
2010s
Meeting a Changing World
Federation expands its impact through key initiatives:
- Community Security Program
Protecting Jewish institutions with professional security, training, and coordination
- PJ Library & Family Engagement
Connecting young families to Jewish life through books and programming
- Israel Partnerships
Strengthening bonds between St. Louis and Israel
- Leadership Development
Preparing the next generation of community leaders
We as a people must endure, and that just doesn’t happen without the efforts of all of us.
Harvey Wallace
2020-2022
Investing in What Comes Next
Expanded investments in:
- Mental health
- Food insecurity
- Economic stability
2022
Opening of the newly renovated and now independent St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum
October 7, 2023
A Defining Moment
When Israel was attacked by Hamas, the St. Louis Jewish community responded immediately.
Thousands gathered in mourning and solidarity for Israel
Millions of dollars were raised locally—supporting emergency relief, families, and recovery in Israel.
Today
I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of the many lay and professional leaders that have built and sustained this organization as we celebrate 125 years.
Todd Siwak
It’s Our Time
For 125 years, the Jewish Federation of St. Louis has been the uniting strength of our community. Now we must leave our mark. Strengthening, protecting, and uplifting Jewish life for the generations who will follow.
This is our moment.