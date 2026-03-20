One Year In: Gratitude, Responsibility, and the Moment Before Us

Shabbat Shalom,

As I approach my one-year anniversary as President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, I find myself reflecting on both the weight and the privilege of this role.

If you had asked my 25-year-old self what I would be doing (almost) 25 years later, I never could have imagined the privilege of waking up each day to serve this community and to genuinely love the work that I do. That sense of purpose is not something I take lightly. It is a responsibility I carry with gratitude every single day.

This year has not been a typical one. There has been no “easing in.” Instead, it has been defined by urgency, complexity, and a renewed understanding of what it means to lead in this moment of Jewish history.

We have lived through a year when the world shifted for our people. Where antisemitism did not just rise, it accelerated. Where Israel was not an abstract connection, but a lived, emotional reality for all of us. And where our community looked not just for reassurance, but for leadership, for action, and for clarity.

And in these moments, YOU showed up.

Together, we strengthened the very core of what Federation is meant to do.

We invested more deeply in the safety and security of our community, ensuring that every Jewish space, every gathering, every expression of Jewish life can continue with confidence and pride.

We expanded how we respond to need, locally and globally, moving with greater agility to support those who rely on us.

We deepened our connection to Israel, not just in words, but in presence, partnership, and unwavering commitment.

And perhaps most importantly, we began to reimagine what Federation must be for the future: more connected, more responsive, and more essential to the fabric of Jewish life in St. Louis.

This year also marks a remarkable milestone: the 125th anniversary of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis.

For 125 years, this community has shown what it means to care for one another, to build, to sustain, and to respond generation after generation. We are the beneficiaries of that legacy. We stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. Professionals, donors, and volunteers who made bold decisions, who gave generously, and who believed deeply in the responsibility we have to one another.

And now—it’s our time.

Our time to lead.

Our time to step forward.

Our time to ensure that the community we inherited is not only preserved but strengthened for those who will come after us.

After one year in our Jewish St. Louis community, I am even more certain of this:

This moment is asking more of us.

As it is written in Deuteronomy: “Tzedek, tzedek tirdof” — Justice, justice shall you pursue.

We are living that charge right now.

We did not choose this moment, but we feel ownership for how we meet it.

We are responsible for showing up when it is hard.

For speaking out when it is uncomfortable.

For standing together when it would be easier to retreat.

And for building a Jewish future that is not defined by fear, but by strength, pride, and purpose.

The work ahead of us is not small.

It is to ensure that Jewish life in St. Louis is not only protected, but thriving.

That the next generation feels deeply connected – to their identity, their community, and to Israel. That our institutions are strong, our voices are clear, and our sense of responsibility to one another remains unshakable.

This is not just Federation’s work.

It is ours, collectively. And if this past year, paired with 125 years of legacy, has shown us anything, it is that this community is more than capable of meeting this moment with courage, with conviction, and with heart.

That is why my door is always open. Truly. This work is built on relationships, trust, and on hearing one another. I am always eager to connect, to listen, and to learn from each of you.

On a personal note, I want to express my deep appreciation for the warmth with which this community has embraced my family. Andrew, Nora, and I felt welcomed, supported, and truly at home from the very beginning. That sense of belonging reflects the very best of who we are as a community.

As Shabbat approaches, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to serve, for the partnership of this community, and for the shared belief that what we are building together truly matters.