Elizabeth Welsh Joins Jewish Federation of St. Louis as Associate Vice President, Annual Campaign

Jewish Federation of St. Louis is pleased to welcome Elizabeth Welsh as its new Associate Vice President, Annual Campaign.

She will join Federation’s Development team starting July 6, reporting to Amy Bornstein, Chief Development Officer. In this newly created role, Welsh will help lead the organization’s Annual Campaign, which raised $10.6 million in 2025 to support programs and services that strengthen Jewish life in St. Louis, Israel, and around the world.

Welsh brings more than 11 years of nonprofit development and fundraising experience to the role, with a proven track record of building donor relationships, leading successful fundraising initiatives, and advancing mission-driven organizations.

Most recently, Welsh served as Director of Development for the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis, where she helped lead the organization’s “Our Future is Right Next Door” capital campaign, securing more than $600,000 in new foundation support and developed a giving society program that increased leadership-level giving. In partnership with the capital campaign committee and organizational leadership, she also raised $4.7 million in under two years through partnerships with individual donors, corporate sponsors, board members, and volunteer committees.

“Elizabeth is an accomplished fundraising professional whose experience, leadership, and passion for community make her an outstanding addition to our team,” said Danny Cohn, President and CEO of Jewish Federation of St. Louis. “She understands the power of philanthropy to strengthen Jewish life and has demonstrated an exceptional ability to cultivate meaningful relationships with donors, volunteers, and community partners. We are thrilled to welcome her to Federation and look forward to the impact she will have on our Annual Campaign and the broader Jewish community.”

Before stepping into her role at NCJW St. Louis, Welsh held development positions with Girls in the Know, Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School (MICDS), and Pianos for People. Throughout her career, she has managed annual giving programs, fundraising events, donor stewardship initiatives, grant development, volunteer engagement, and strategic fundraising planning.

In her new role, Welsh will work closely with Federation leadership, Annual Campaign Co-Chairs, the Development Committee, and all donors to grow philanthropic support for the organization’s Annual Campaign efforts, which provide critical resources for our Community Partners, community security, support for Israel, and services for vulnerable populations.

To learn more and donate to our Annual Campaign, please visit JFedSTL.org today.